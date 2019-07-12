PFA seizes 2,400kg rotten meat, seals illegal slaughter house

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) has sealed a slaughter house and an ice factory while taking action against them in Bakar Mandi area here.

Following a tip-off, the PFA's meat safety and vigilance teams carried out a joint operation against butchers involved in unlawful business of meat.

The team confiscated 2,400kg rotten and hazardous meat during the raid.

PFA Director General Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said the butchers used to stamp the substandard meat with special ink. He said the meat of sick animals was being sold in different areas of the city.

He said the team sealed an ice factory and Kaka slaughter house after recovering meat of ill and dead animals.