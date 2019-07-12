UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Seizes 2,400kg Rotten Meat, Seals Illegal Slaughter House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 06:46 PM

PFA seizes 2,400kg rotten meat, seals illegal slaughter house

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed a slaughter house and an ice factory while taking action against them in Bakar Mandi area here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) has sealed a slaughter house and an ice factory while taking action against them in Bakar Mandi area here.

Following a tip-off, the PFA's meat safety and vigilance teams carried out a joint operation against butchers involved in unlawful business of meat.

The team confiscated 2,400kg rotten and hazardous meat during the raid.

PFA Director General Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said the butchers used to stamp the substandard meat with special ink. He said the meat of sick animals was being sold in different areas of the city.

He said the team sealed an ice factory and Kaka slaughter house after recovering meat of ill and dead animals.

Related Topics

Dead Business Punjab Kaka

Recent Stories

K-Electric continues to raise the bar in social me ..

12 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister lays foundation stone of Bab ..

1 minute ago

Unidentified assailants kill man in Nasirabad

1 minute ago

Senate body asked to form inter ministerial commit ..

1 minute ago

Legendary hockey Olympian Brig. Hamidi laid to res ..

1 minute ago

PBIF concerned over inconclusive meeting between P ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.