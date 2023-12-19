Open Menu

PFA Seizes 2,540 Kg Spurious Spices, Chilli Powder

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2023 | 04:30 PM

PFA seizes 2,540 kg spurious spices, chilli powder

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized 1540 kilogram spurious spices and chilli powder from a food factory here on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the Punjab Food Authority said that a team, on a tip-off, raided Iqbal Town and unearthed a food factory where spurious spices and chilli powder were being prepared in an unhygienic and dirty atmosphere.

The team confiscated 1380 kg spurious spices, 60 kg adulterated chilli powder, 350 kg maize chaff, 750 kg garlic powder, chemicals, colours, two grinding machines, two mixing machines and other items from the spot.

The officials sealed the premises of the factory and lodged an FIR against the factory owner.

Related Topics

Punjab FIR From

Recent Stories

PM’s Youth Skill Development Programme, Electron ..

PM’s Youth Skill Development Programme, Electronic Public Procurement System i ..

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan announces squad for upcoming New Zealand ..

Pakistan announces squad for upcoming New Zealand tour

57 minutes ago
 PSL Season 9: Quetta Gladiators deliberate removal ..

PSL Season 9: Quetta Gladiators deliberate removal of Sarfraz Ahmed as Captain

1 hour ago
 Explainer: New rules in President's Trophy Grade-I

Explainer: New rules in President's Trophy Grade-I

1 hour ago
 Sanam challenges Maryam Nawaz to contest upcoming ..

Sanam challenges Maryam Nawaz to contest upcoming elections against her

1 hour ago
 FreeFire: A Battle Royale Extravaganza

FreeFire: A Battle Royale Extravaganza

2 hours ago
Embracing Winter Comfort With Haier Inverter Air C ..

Embracing Winter Comfort With Haier Inverter Air Conditioners and the Hazards of ..

2 hours ago
 Usman Dar’s mother urges CJP to take notice of p ..

Usman Dar’s mother urges CJP to take notice of police raid at her home

4 hours ago
 At least 118 dead, several others injured in earth ..

At least 118 dead, several others injured in earthquake in Northwest China

4 hours ago
 Army Chief, Commander CENTCOM discuss regional sec ..

Army Chief, Commander CENTCOM discuss regional security

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan