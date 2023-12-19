PFA seizes 2,540 kg spurious spices, chilli powder

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized 1540 kilogram spurious spices and chilli powder from a food factory here on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the Punjab Food Authority said that a team, on a tip-off, raided Iqbal Town and unearthed a food factory where spurious spices and chilli powder were being prepared in an unhygienic and dirty atmosphere.

The team confiscated 1380 kg spurious spices, 60 kg adulterated chilli powder, 350 kg maize chaff, 750 kg garlic powder, chemicals, colours, two grinding machines, two mixing machines and other items from the spot.

The officials sealed the premises of the factory and lodged an FIR against the factory owner.