PFA Seizes 30,000-litre Substandard Oil In Burewala

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 04:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized 30,000 litres of loose oil, made from animal fat, during a raid at an oil mill, located on 6-KM Multan Road, Burewala.

The raid, led by a PFA food safety team, resulted in discovery of the substandard oil, which was intended for the production of thousands of kilograms of vegetable ghee. The seized substandard oil, which had been transported from Multan to Burewala oil mill, was confiscated, and samples were sent to a laboratory for further testing.

The production at the oil mill was stopped. The recovered oil was handed over to the police.

Meanwhile, the PFA filed an FIR against the business owners.

Director General PFA Asim Javed stressed the importance of legal compliance in food-related businesses, stating, “The unregistered transportation of raw food material was illegal. The PFA is vigilant, ensuring that every food-related business, big or small, remains under our radar.”

