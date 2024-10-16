Open Menu

PFA Seizes 3,200 Kg Expired Confectionery Items

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2024 | 12:50 PM

PFA seizes 3,200 kg expired confectionery items

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) In an effort to safeguard public health, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) intensified its campaign against expired food products.

Acting on the special directions of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed, the Food Safety team conducted a raid on a warehouse near Bismillah Chowk, Attock pump, seizing 3,200 kilograms of expired confectionery items.

During the inspection, various expired products, including chocolates and biscuits, were recovered.

The unsafe food items were reportedly intended for distribution to local grocery stores.

All seized items were immediately destroyed on-site to prevent them from reaching consumers, and a heavy fine of Rs. 50,000 was imposed on the warehouse owners.

DG Punjab Food Authority, Muhammad Asim Javed, emphasized the importance of checking expiry date while purchasing food items and urged the public to remain vigilant. He also encouraged citizens to report any incidents of expired food being sold by contacting the Punjab Food Authority’s helpline at 1223.

