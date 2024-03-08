Open Menu

PFA Seizes 325 Kg Defective, 8 Kg Expired Cooking Oil

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2024 | 12:40 PM

PFA seizes 325 kg defective, 8 kg expired cooking oil

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized 325 Kilograms (kg) of defective and eight kg of expired cooking oil from a distribution point located at Tabakhiya Square during the inspection.

The owner of the distribution unit was fined about one lac rupees for not complying rules of the safety unit.

The raid supervisor, Director Operations South, Shehzad Magasi said that the business had stored the oil keeping untraceable ingredients. He said that expired material with prohibited Chinese salt was found in the store of the food point.

Furthermore, he said small and large businesses were being checked on a daily basis to control the spread of unhygienic and substandard food.

