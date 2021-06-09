UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Seizes 33,000 Rotten Eggs Consignment, Disposed Off

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 12:00 PM

PFA seizes 33,000 rotten eggs consignment, disposed off

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams raided and seized consignment of 33,000 rotten eggs near at Niaz town Shujabad road.

The eggs rejected from hatchery were used to be hidden into a store and no record of rotten eggs was maintained.

The rotten eggs have to be supplied at bakeries for manufacturing of food at Multan and suburban areas.

The seized rotten eggs were disposed off while Rs 50,000 fine was also imposed on food business owners for storing unhygienic eggs.

Director General PFA Rafaqat Ali Naswana said that rooten eggs could not be stored or used as per rules and no one to be allowed to run such type of business.

Related Topics

Multan Business Punjab Fine Road Shujabad From

Recent Stories

PSL 6: Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars face ..

25 minutes ago

Police set up post in sector D-12

35 minutes ago

Covid-19 claims 77 more lives during last 24 hours ..

45 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 9 June 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Police, Chamber of Commerce &amp; Industry ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.