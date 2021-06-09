PFA seizes 33,000 rotten eggs consignment, disposed off

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams raided and seized consignment of 33,000 rotten eggs near at Niaz town Shujabad road.

The eggs rejected from hatchery were used to be hidden into a store and no record of rotten eggs was maintained.

The rotten eggs have to be supplied at bakeries for manufacturing of food at Multan and suburban areas.

The seized rotten eggs were disposed off while Rs 50,000 fine was also imposed on food business owners for storing unhygienic eggs.

Director General PFA Rafaqat Ali Naswana said that rooten eggs could not be stored or used as per rules and no one to be allowed to run such type of business.