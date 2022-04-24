PFA seizes 3692 litres adulterated milk in Multan

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) team has raided at a milk factory and seized 3692 litres adulterated milk on Sunday.

According to PFA spokesman, the PFA team along with police raided at a factory situated at Multan road area and recovered milk which was being prepared with unhygienic powder and detergents.

The factory owners used to supply the milk to various districts after preparing into big chillers.

Following the raid, the team disposed off the seized milk and registered the case against the factory owner.