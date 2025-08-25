PFA seizes 380kg unhygienic meat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) In a major operation against illegal meat trade, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized and destroyed 380 kilograms of unhygienic and unfit meat near Mama Hotel, Rawlay Wala, Old Chungi No. 9.

Led by Director Operations South Punjab Shahzad Khan Magsi, the PFA team raided an unlawful slaughterhouse and recovered a large quantity of foul-smelling meat, which a veterinary officer declared unsafe for human consumption.

The contaminated meat was immediately disposed of, and a case was registered against the owner for violating food safety laws.

Director General PFA South Punjab, Muhammad Asim Javed, emphasized strict monitoring of slaughterhouses to ensure safe meat supply. He urged citizens to report any suspicious food safety violations via the PFA helpline 1223.