Open Menu

PFA Seizes 380kg Unhygienic Meat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2025 | 05:50 PM

PFA seizes 380kg unhygienic meat

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) In a major operation against illegal meat trade, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized and destroyed 380 kilograms of unhygienic and unfit meat near Mama Hotel, Rawlay Wala, Old Chungi No. 9.

Led by Director Operations South Punjab Shahzad Khan Magsi, the PFA team raided an unlawful slaughterhouse and recovered a large quantity of foul-smelling meat, which a veterinary officer declared unsafe for human consumption.

The contaminated meat was immediately disposed of, and a case was registered against the owner for violating food safety laws.

Director General PFA South Punjab, Muhammad Asim Javed, emphasized strict monitoring of slaughterhouses to ensure safe meat supply. He urged citizens to report any suspicious food safety violations via the PFA helpline 1223.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

9 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

1 day ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

1 day ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

1 day ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

1 day ago
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

1 day ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan