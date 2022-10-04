UrduPoint.com

PFA Seizes 4,200 Kg Of Chinese Salt

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2022 | 01:20 PM

PFA seizes 4,200 kg of Chinese salt

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in its ongoing drive to check food outlets, confiscated around 4,200 kilogrammes of Chinese salt in the Rawalpindi area on Tuesday.

According to the PFA spokesman, the PFA vigilance team on a tip-off raided a warehouse in the area of Railways workshop road and took 4,200 kg of banned Chinese salt into its possession.

He said that the cost of the banned salt in the open market was around Rs 5.9 million while the owner failed to provide the licence and record of the salt.

Earlier, the Punjab government had banned the use of Ajinomoto, commonly known as Chinese salt, in 2018.

According to some reports, regular use of this ingredient can cause long-term complications like high blood pressure, autism, hormonal imbalance, epilepsy, food allergies, asthma, reduction in bile formation, cancer and possible sterility in females.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab China Road Rawalpindi 2018 Market Cancer Blood (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Salfi Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

SC to take up Imran Khan plea against amendments i ..

SC to take up Imran Khan plea against amendments in NAB law today

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UN to jointly launch flash appeal in Gen ..

Pakistan, UN to jointly launch flash appeal in Geneva for flood victims today

53 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th October 2022

4 hours ago
 US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid ..

US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid Arms Race - Sherman

13 hours ago
 UN Chief Condemns Deadly Attacks by Al-Shabab in S ..

UN Chief Condemns Deadly Attacks by Al-Shabab in Somalia - Spokesperson

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.