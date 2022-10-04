PFA seizes 4,200 kg of Chinese salt

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in its ongoing drive to check food outlets, confiscated around 4,200 kilogrammes of Chinese salt in the Rawalpindi area on Tuesday.

According to the PFA spokesman, the PFA vigilance team on a tip-off raided a warehouse in the area of Railways workshop road and took 4,200 kg of banned Chinese salt into its possession.

He said that the cost of the banned salt in the open market was around Rs 5.9 million while the owner failed to provide the licence and record of the salt.

Earlier, the Punjab government had banned the use of Ajinomoto, commonly known as Chinese salt, in 2018.

According to some reports, regular use of this ingredient can cause long-term complications like high blood pressure, autism, hormonal imbalance, epilepsy, food allergies, asthma, reduction in bile formation, cancer and possible sterility in females.