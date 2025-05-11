PFA seizes 500 liter subpar beverages

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized 500 liters of substandard beverages

from two units and imposed a total fine of Rs 120,000 on the owners.

According to PFA sources, food safety team conducted a raid at Industrial

Estate and seized substandard beverage and imposed fine of Rs 100,000

on the owner.

In another raid, the food team seized substandard beverage in Nag Shah

Chowk and imposed fine of Rs 20,000 on the owner. The confiscated

beverages have been destroyed.