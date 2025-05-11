PFA Seizes 500 Liter Subpar Beverages
Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2025 | 12:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized 500 liters of substandard beverages
from two units and imposed a total fine of Rs 120,000 on the owners.
According to PFA sources, food safety team conducted a raid at Industrial
Estate and seized substandard beverage and imposed fine of Rs 100,000
on the owner.
In another raid, the food team seized substandard beverage in Nag Shah
Chowk and imposed fine of Rs 20,000 on the owner. The confiscated
beverages have been destroyed.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025
Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan
Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire
Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation
Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA seizes 500 liter subpar beverages3 minutes ago
-
Minister praises Pak armed forces13 minutes ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis show solidarity, appreciate armed forces' heroism33 minutes ago
-
Pakistani citizens paying tributes to their mothers with emotional digital posts1 hour ago
-
Saudi govt's hajj arrangements model of excellence, Minister praises2 hours ago
-
Kumail Shah hails Pakistan Army's Operation3 hours ago
-
PM announces to observe ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ on Sunday on successful military operation against Ind ..10 hours ago
-
DPM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to peace, stability11 hours ago
-
Pakistan as responsible state gives positive response to a ceasefire: PM11 hours ago
-
PAL, Bazm-e-Adab to celebrate renowned poet Prof. Aali’s 80th birthday on May 1212 hours ago
-
Rana Ihsan lauds collective response against Indian aggression12 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s advocacy for peace shows true wisdom: Governor KP12 hours ago