PFA seizes 500-liter unhygienic oil

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2022 | 09:04 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) confiscated 500 litres of substandard and unhygienic cooking oil here Monday.

According to PFA spokesman, on a tip-off, the PFA team raided in the Rawal town area and disposed of around 500-litre poor quality cooking oil on the spot, which was prepared from the intestines and fats of animals.

The team also discarded 49 kilograms of packing material while the owner failed to produce the oil record.

He said the prepared oil was sold to low-priced hotels and fast food.

Meanwhile, during another operation, the PFA teams raided a spices manufacturing unit in the Industrial area of Gujjar Khan and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on a grinding unit involved in printing fake addresses on the packing.

The spokesman added that strict action was being taken against violators to ensure hygienic food to the residents, and no compromise would be made with those who were playing with the citizens' health.

