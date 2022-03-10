PFA seizes 500 liters adulterated milk

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera Ghazi khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) team has raided at a milk factory and seized 500 liters adulterated milk on Thursday.

According to PFA spokesman, The PFA team alongwith police raided at a factory situated at Derra area and recovered milk which was being prepared with unhygienic powder and detergents.

The factory owners used to supply the milk to various districts after preparing into big chillers.

The team disposed off the seized milk and got registered case against the factory owner.