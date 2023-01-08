PFA seizes 500-litre oil, imposes fine on butchers, hotel owners

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized 500-litre unhygienic oil and imposed fine on butchers and owners of hotel and restaurants over poor cleanliness conditions in different parts of the city, here on Sunday.

A spokesman said that the authority conducted a raid in Madanpura and unearthed a factory where unhygienic and injurious to health edible oil was being prepared from entrails of slaughtered and dead animals. The raiding team sealed the factory premises and got registered a case against its owner.

Also, the PFA teams found poor cleanliness condition and sale of expired commodities at a grocery store, situated in Zulfiqar Colony and imposed Rs 7,000 fine on the owner.

The PFA teams also imposed Rs 64,000 fine on a dozen butchers on the charge of poor cleanliness conditions in their shops while Rs 32,000 fine was imposed on the owners of two hotel and restaurant owners on the charge of using adulterated oil for preparation of food items. The hotel workers also failed to produce their medical fitness certificates, the spokesman added.