PFA Seizes 500kg Adulterated Red Chili

Published November 08, 2022

PFA seizes 500kg adulterated red chili

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) Tuesday seized a large quantity of adulterated red chili from a warehouse located on Sharaqpur Road.

In a statement issued here, the PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik said that the PFA vigilance team raided a warehouse on Sharaqpur Road and seized 500-kg adulterated red chili which was discarded on the spot.

He said that the team intercepted the supply vehicle and located the warehouse wherein adulterated red chili was being prepared. He said that on-site tests were conducted to determine the quality of the chili and it was found that the chili was adulterated as a non-standard color and other items were present in it.

He said that the PFA team immediately stopped the production till the rectification.

In the last month, more than 50,000 kg of adulterated red chili had been seized and destroyed. "During the operation, the spices were found to be adulterated and against PFA standards", he added.

Mudassar Riaz Malik said that the adulterated spices cause cancer of the stomach and intestines and other diseases.

Strict actions were being taken against the mafia who play with people's health for a few rupees. The DG PFA appealed the people not to buy open spices at all and adopt the habit of reading the label before buying.

