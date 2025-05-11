PFA seizes 500kg adulterated tea leaves

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) dismantled a large-scale adulteration unit involved in producing fake tea leaves at the Truck Adda near Jehanian Bypass in Kabirwala.

Acting on a tip-off, a food safety team raided the production site and seized 500 kilograms of substandard tea, 5 kilograms of artificial colours and five processing machines.

According to the DG Food Authority, used tea leaves were being dried, dyed with hazardous colours, and repackaged for resale in the local market. The samples collected from there were sent to the laboratory for analysis.

The DG PFA said that new ways of fake food manufacturing are being used. He said that the

act of endangering public health through spurious food production was unacceptable. The production unit was immediately sealed, and an FIR was registered against its owners.