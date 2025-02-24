PFA Seizes 55-kg Dry Powder,90-kg Basmati Ghee
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 04:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) intensified its crackdown on elements
involved in the production of adulterated milk.
Acting on the directives of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed, food safety teams
raided two milk collection centers on Masoom Shah Road and Habib colony, Burewala.
During the operation, authorities seized 55-kg of dry powder, 90-kg of banaspati ghee,
two mixing machines, and 12 empty drums. Additionally, 30 liters of thick, milk-like toxic liquid
intended for market supply was disposed of on-the-spot.
According to DG Muhammad Asim Javed, the confiscated materials were being used to prepare
a thick, white substance resembling milk, which was planned to be distributed to various
milk shops and neighborhoods.
The PFA teams promptly sealed the collection centers and took all adulteration materials
and machinery into custody.
Speaking on the occasion, DG Javed stated: “Those selling toxic substances in the name of milk
are a menace to society. Eradicating such fraud and deception is essential for public safety.”
He reaffirmed the authority's commitment to continuing rigorous actions against individuals
endangering public health.
