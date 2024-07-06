PFA Seizes 600 Kg Dead Poultry Birds
Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2024 | 12:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Punjab food Authority (PFA) seized 600 kilogram of dead poultry birds being transported to different hotels from 11-Mor Fatehpur near tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.
According to official sources, a team of PFA led by Deputy Director Waqar Bodla intercepted a loader rickshaw and seized dead poultry birds.
The team disposed off the dead poultry and also took action against the owner.
The department's officials urged people to contact helpline 1223 to discourage the sale of substandard eatables.
