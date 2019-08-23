PFA seizes 6,000 kg expired milk powder

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab food Authority on Friday during a raid recovered and seized 6,000 kg expired milk powder and other ingredients from a unit.

According to available information, the dairy safety teams of the PFA conducted a raid at a unit situated in Township area where 6,000 kg expired milk powder, 450 kg maida (Wheat flour), 125 kg glucose and 25 kg citric acid recovered and seized which were being used to prepare milk.

The dairy teams of the PFA also lodged an FIR against the owner of the unit.

DG PFA Capt (R) Muhammad Usman while talking to media persons said that pasteurizing law was necessary to avoid adulteration in milk and that law would soon be ready.