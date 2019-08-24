UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Seizes 6,000 Kg Expired Milk Powder: Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 06:52 PM

PFA seizes 6,000 kg expired milk powder: Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday seized 6,000 kg expired milk powder from a unit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Friday seized 6,000 kg expired milk powder from a unit.

According to sources, the PFA dairy safety team conducted a raid at a unit situated in Township area where 6,000-kg expired milk powder, 450-kg maida (wheat flour), 125-kg glucose and 25-kg citric acid were stored.

The team seized the milk powder and other material and lodged an FIR against the owners of the unit.

PFA Director General Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman told the media that a pasteurizing law was necessary to avoid adulteration in milk and that law would soon be ready.

Related Topics

Punjab FIR Media From Wheat

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indian PM

11 minutes ago

IGP orders for foolproof security during Muharram

4 minutes ago

Komal Khan wins Qaui Yaq Jehti Kashmir Women Squas ..

4 minutes ago

EU must drop backstop to avoid a no-deal Brexit: J ..

4 minutes ago

Labuschagne strengthens Australia's grip on third ..

16 minutes ago

Cricket: Sri Lanka v New Zealand Test scoreboard

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.