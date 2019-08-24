PFA seizes 6,000 kg expired milk powder: Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Friday seized 6,000 kg expired milk powder from a unit.

According to sources, the PFA dairy safety team conducted a raid at a unit situated in Township area where 6,000-kg expired milk powder, 450-kg maida (wheat flour), 125-kg glucose and 25-kg citric acid were stored.

The team seized the milk powder and other material and lodged an FIR against the owners of the unit.

PFA Director General Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman told the media that a pasteurizing law was necessary to avoid adulteration in milk and that law would soon be ready.