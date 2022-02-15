PFA seizes 630 liters adulterated milk

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out a milk checking drive and 630 liters adulterated milk was discarded on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) carried out a milk checking drive and 630 liters adulterated milk was discarded on Tuesday.

PFA during its operation checked a total of 4,270 liters milk carried out at Ghazi Ghat localities.

According to the Authority director general Rafaqat Ali Niswana, the PFA teams tested the milk with Modern Lacto Scan Machine and it detected water and chemicals in the wasted milk.

DG disclosed that unhealthy and adulterated milk was being supplied to various dairy shops across the city.

He expressed his satisfaction over combating milk adulteration and added the operation against adulteration mafia would be continue as directed the Chief Minister of Punjab.