PFA Seizes 700-litre Spurious Juice, 107-kg Expired Flavours
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has filed a case against a beverages manufacturing unit on account of adulteration in the nearest police station besides confiscating 700 litres of spurious juice, 107-kg expired flavours and machinery.
PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said that the team raided a juice plant on Kasur Road and caught them red-handed producing contaminated juices of different flavours. He said the authority confiscated a huge cache of adulterated juices after finding juice sample results not up to the mark during the screening tests. The raiding team found a low value of brix, artificial sweetness and fake labelling.
He said that spurious drinks were to be supplied to different local shops at a cheap rate; however, the raiding team ruined their unholy ambitions by taking timely action on a tip-off.
In another raid, the PFA enforcement team imposed Rs. 200,000 fine on a bakery production unit located at Hamdard Chowk, Industrial Area for violating the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.
He said that the raiding team took action due to using non-food grade vessels, an abundance of mosquitoes, an unhygienic working environment and non-compliance with the previous instructions of the authority. Apart from that, expired food ingredients were being used for the preparation of bakery products.
