PFA Seizes 700-litre Spurious Juice, 107-kg Expired Flavours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2024 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has filed a case against a beverages manufacturing unit on account of adulteration in the nearest police station besides confiscating 700 litres of spurious juice, 107-kg expired flavours and machinery.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said that the team raided a juice plant on Kasur Road and caught them red-handed producing contaminated juices of different flavours. He said the authority confiscated a huge cache of adulterated juices after finding juice sample results not up to the mark during the screening tests. The raiding team found a low value of brix, artificial sweetness and fake labelling.

He said that spurious drinks were to be supplied to different local shops at a cheap rate; however, the raiding team ruined their unholy ambitions by taking timely action on a tip-off.

In another raid, the PFA enforcement team imposed Rs. 200,000 fine on a bakery production unit located at Hamdard Chowk, Industrial Area for violating the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

He said that the raiding team took action due to using non-food grade vessels, an abundance of mosquitoes, an unhygienic working environment and non-compliance with the previous instructions of the authority. Apart from that, expired food ingredients were being used for the preparation of bakery products.

Related Topics

Punjab Police Station Fine Road Kasur From

