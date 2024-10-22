PFA seizes 7,000 liters substandard oil

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized 7,000 liters of substandard oil made from

animals fat.

Deputy Director Operations Tahir Saeed led the operation in Ada Laar where the team

conducted a thorough inspection during which samples of raw oil and oil tankers from the factory

were collected and sent to a lab for further testing.

The seized oil which was intended for use in food production poses significant health

risks to the public.

A case has been registered against the owners involved in the illegal activity.

According to PFA officials, the transportation and usage of raw materials in food production

without proper record was strictly prohibited.