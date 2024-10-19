PFA seizes 800 kg expired biscuits,confectionery items in Khanewal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) foiled the shifting of a large consignment of expired food products,here on Saturday.

The operation led by Director Operations South,Zubair Ahmed Ijaz, was conducted at a warehouse located on Tulamba road Mian Channu.

During the raid,approximately 800 kilograms of expired biscuits and confectionery items were seized and promptly disposed of.

According to PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed,the inspection revealed that the warehouse was storing expired products from various brands,mixed with fresh stock, which violates food safety regulations.

"Expired and fresh stock was being stored together,without any counter dedicated to separating expired items,”said DG PFA.

The seized products were set to be supplied to various grocery stores in the area, putting consumers, particularly children, at risk. food items can lead to serious health issues, including stomach pain and cholera, especially among children.

The food business owners were fined Rs.50,000 for violating food safety standards.

"No leniency will be shown towards those endangering public health."DG PFA added.