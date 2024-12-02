PFA seizes 800 kg substandard pickle

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized 800 kg fungus-infected pickle

from a unit on Fareedkot-Jehanian Bypass near here on Monday.

The PFA team discarded the pickle and imposed fine of Rs 30,000

on the owners for violating food safety rules.

The operation was carried out under the directives of PFA Director

General Asim Javed. During the inspection, officials discovered

severely compromised hygiene conditions, including a storeroom

stocked with mold-infested mango pickles and the use of stale

vegetables in the production process.

The manufacturing area

was infested with insects and littered with waste.

DG Asim Javed emphasized the importance of adhering to hygienic

practices during food preparation and warned of strict legal action

against violators of food safety laws.

“Ensuring public health is our top priority, and there will be zero tolerance

for those jeopardizing it”, he added.