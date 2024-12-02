PFA Seizes 800 Kg Substandard Pickle
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized 800 kg fungus-infected pickle
from a unit on Fareedkot-Jehanian Bypass near here on Monday.
The PFA team discarded the pickle and imposed fine of Rs 30,000
on the owners for violating food safety rules.
The operation was carried out under the directives of PFA Director
General Asim Javed. During the inspection, officials discovered
severely compromised hygiene conditions, including a storeroom
stocked with mold-infested mango pickles and the use of stale
vegetables in the production process.
The manufacturing area
was infested with insects and littered with waste.
DG Asim Javed emphasized the importance of adhering to hygienic
practices during food preparation and warned of strict legal action
against violators of food safety laws.
“Ensuring public health is our top priority, and there will be zero tolerance
for those jeopardizing it”, he added.
