PFA Seizes 800 Liter Subpar Milk
Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2024 | 02:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) claimed on Wednesday to have
seized 800 liter substandard milk from Atari village area and
discarded it.
On the direction of PFA Director General, a food safety team
raided the illegal factory and confiscated 800 liters of substandard
milk, a mini truck, two machines, a gas cylinder, a stove, drums,
cans, and a plunger.
A case has been registered against those involved in.
The unit was found to be producing milk using harmful additives
including vegetable ghee, banned powders, and other injurious
ingredients.
According to PFA DG Asim Javed, the team also impounded
vehicle (CAJ-6784) which being used to supply milk to various
societies in Lahore.
The PFA DG warned that adulterated milk, mixed with harmful
powders and prohibited substances, could lead to serious health
hazards and diseases. He vowed that strict action would be
taken against those involved in the production and distribution
of such products.
