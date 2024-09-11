Open Menu

PFA Seizes 800 Liter Subpar Milk

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2024 | 02:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) claimed on Wednesday to have

seized 800 liter substandard milk from Atari village area and

discarded it.

On the direction of PFA Director General, a food safety team

raided the illegal factory and confiscated 800 liters of substandard

milk, a mini truck, two machines, a gas cylinder, a stove, drums,

cans, and a plunger.

A case has been registered against those involved in.

The unit was found to be producing milk using harmful additives

including vegetable ghee, banned powders, and other injurious

ingredients.

According to PFA DG Asim Javed, the team also impounded

vehicle (CAJ-6784) which being used to supply milk to various

societies in Lahore.

The PFA DG warned that adulterated milk, mixed with harmful

powders and prohibited substances, could lead to serious health

hazards and diseases. He vowed that strict action would be

taken against those involved in the production and distribution

of such products.

