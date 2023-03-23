UrduPoint.com

PFA Seizes 800 Litres Substandard Syrups, Juices

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2023 | 11:40 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Thursday conducted an operation at the grain market and seized 800 litres of substandard syrups and juices.

In the supervision of PFA Director Operations South, 500 liters of harmful syrups and 300 liters of manufactured fake drinks, and a loader rickshaw supplying fake drinks were also seized.

PFA team got registered FIR against the beverage plant owner in Mumtazabad police station.

Thousands of liters fake drinks were to be produced from syrups made from open ingredients.

Packing and labeling material of well-known brands were also seized. The action was taken on the tip-off of vigilance while fake bottles and goods were seized.

