PFA seizes 90 maund dead chickens, 21,000 litres of oil made from carcasses

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) and Livestock Department raided a poultry feed factory, recovered two mini trucks full of dead chickens, and seized oil made from carcasses.

According to details, a team of Punjab Food Authority and Livestock Department on a tip-off raided the Poultry Feeds Factory at 513 / EB, a suburb of Mian Chunnu Road, and found two mini trucks loaded with more than 90 maund of dead chickens.

The team also seized 21,000 litres of oil made from carcasses (bodies of dead animals).

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Rafiq Ahsan issued instructions to take strict action against the owners.