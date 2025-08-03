PFA seizes 9000 litre oil

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided an illegal oil processing unit in the Hamidpur old Industrial Estate

area in Multan.

The unit was reportedly extracting oil from animal fat and supplying it to local food businesses.

Acting on the orders of Director General PFA, Muhammad Asim Javed, the enforcement team seized 9,000 liters of loose (unbranded) oil and 150 liters of caustic soda, both deemed unfit for human consumption. No production or supply records were found on-site.

The unhealthy oil was intended to supply to various food units for frying.

Samples of the confiscated oil were sent to the laboratory for further analysis. Authorities have registered an FIR against the factory owner, and two suspects arrested during the operation.

Speaking on the occasion, DG PFA Asim Javed stated, that all the tactics of anti- health elements of the society would be foiled. The DG further warned that strict legal action would continue against counterfeiting and food adulteration.