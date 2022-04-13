PFA seizes 980 liters adulterated milk

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera Ghazi khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) team raided at a milk factory and seized 980 liters adulterated milk on Wednesday.

According to PFA spokesman, the PFA team along with police raided at a factory situated near Larri adda and recovered milk which was being prepared with unhygienic powder and detergents.

The factory owners used to supply the milk to various districts after preparing into big chillers.

The team disposed of the seized milk and got registered case against the factory owner.