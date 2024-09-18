Open Menu

PFA Seizes Chicken Vehicle, 200kg Dead Chickens Discarded

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2024 | 04:10 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized a vehicle loaded with chickens near City Police Station Dunyapur, discarded 200-kg dead chicken and got registered case against the supplier.

On the directions of the PFA director general, operations against those endangering public health were under way. According to details, the food safety team inspected a vehicle filled with dead chicken near Dunyapur.

The operation, led by Deputy Director Lodhran, Tahir Saeed, resulted in the recovery of a large quantity of dead chickens intended to be supplied to various hotels and shawarma points.

The food safety team acted swiftly and discarded the contaminated chickens at a dumping site.

Similarly, two bakeries in Alfalah Market Shah Rukn-e-Alam and Musa Pak were fined Rs. 60,000 for using expired food color, finding dead insects in sweets, improper food storage, and the absence of medical certificates for workers. Additionally, a hotel at Chungi No. 7 was fined Rs. 15,000 for poor cleanliness in the freezer and lacking record for filter replacement.

On this occasion, the PFA director general said that those involved in the business of supplying dead chickens would face strict legal action. He urged the citizens to report any illegal activities to the Food Authority’s helpline at 1223 for immediate action.

