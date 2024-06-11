PFA seizes consignment of dead chicken

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Punjab food Authority (PFA) seized a big consignment of dead chicken from Kot Addu on Tuesday.

Official sources said about 520 number of the dead chicken on the way of transportation, were wasted after seized on main highway.

Two people including a driver was arrested on the spot while the suppliers were booked by the police.

The action was launched by joint venture of Punjab Food Authority with the local police.

DG PFA Punjab said in statement that the dead chicken used to be supplied at different restaurants, especially preparation of shawrma in different parts of Kot Addu.

He warned of tightening noose around dealers and suppliers of meat of dead animals strictly in future.