PFA Seizes Consignment Of Dead Chicken

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2025 | 12:40 PM

PFA seizes consignment of dead chicken

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) seized a big consignment of dead chicken from Multan

on Monday.

According to the PFA spokesperson, a team conducted an inspection of a poultry-laden

vehicle at Daulat Gate.

During the inspection, 350 maunds of dead chickens were discovered

which was destroyed.

He added that a case had been registered against the supplier by Daulat Gate Police Station,

and the driver of the vehicle had been taken into custody.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed stated that no leniency would be shown

towards elements endangering public health.

