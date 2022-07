(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) foiled an attempt to sale dead chicken near here on Saturday.

The team headed by Deputy Director Operations Ammar Javed checked avehicle and found 1,200-kg dead chicken which was being supplied in the city.

The team also impounded the vehicle and arrested the accused.