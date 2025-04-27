PFA Seizes Gutka
Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2025 | 03:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Punjab food Authority (PFA) claimed on Sunday to have seized 2,000
sachets of illegal gutka from a paan shop in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.
During an inspection, the PFA team found illegal gutka concealed
in a paan shop and seized the commodity.
A case has been registered against the shop owner.
