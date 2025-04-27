PFA seizes gutka

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Punjab food Authority (PFA) claimed on Sunday to have seized 2,000

sachets of illegal gutka from a paan shop in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

During an inspection, the PFA team found illegal gutka concealed

in a paan shop and seized the commodity.

A case has been registered against the shop owner.