PFA Seizes Gutka, Spurious Spices, Expired Beverages

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2024 | 08:20 PM

PFA seizes Gutka, spurious spices, expired beverages

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized a heavy quantity of prohibited Gutka, spurious spices and expired beverages from different sites of Faisalabad during last 12 hours.

A PFA spokesman said here on Saturday that the food authority conducted extensive operations in Faisalabad, targeting the illegal sale of Gutka and production of adulterated food items to protect public health.

In the first operation, the Food Safety Team raided a pan-shop in People’s Colony and seized 2,015 sachets of illegal Gutka in addition to heavy quantity of expired juice and prohibited snacks. The banned Gutka was concealed within the shop for sale.

In another operation, PFA teams after detailed surveillance unearthed a clandestine spice adulteration unit operating from a residential property and seized 250 kilograms (kg) dry coriander, 55 kg adulterated powder and other harmful ingredients which were used to prepare spurious spices.

The PFA team caught an accused from the spot red-handed while mixing banned chemicals and harmful colorants into the spices.

The team later on discarded the entire confiscated items besides sealing the factory and shop while further action against their accused was under progress, he added.

