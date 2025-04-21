PFA Seizes One Maund Adulterated Red Chilli
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out operations across the Multan division under the
directives of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed.
The teams made inspections at various food outlets and disposed of 155 liters of adulterated milk, 40 kg of expired and prohibited items, 30 liters of expired beverages, 15 kg of insect-infested syrup, and 10 kg of substandard meat.
A major bust took place in the Dhanot area of Lodhran, where food safety teams intercepted a loader rickshaw transporting one maund (approximately 40kg) of adulterated red chili powder. Laboratory tests confirmed the presence of harmful artificial coloring in the product. The supplier was arrested and a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Dhanot police station. The contaminated chili was confiscated on the spot.
In Multan, multiple food points, including sweet and bakery units, snack manufacturers, milk shops, poultry outlets, and general stores were inspected. Several establishments were fined for violating hygiene and food safety standards.
A milk shop was fined Rs 25,000 for selling milk with low fat and poor nutritional value in people colony Multan.
A roasted chickpea unit at jail Morr chowk was fined Rs 30,000 for using synthetic colours and storing food in chemical drums.
A snack unit at Peoples Colony was fined Rs. 25,000 for using unclean water in food preparation and poor sanitary conditions in the storage area.
A poultry shop at Ali Town was fined Rs 10,000 for storing foul-smelling meat in freezers.
A restaurant at Gulgasht colony was fined Rs 25,000 for improper storage of vegetables, meat, and dairy products.
A grocery store at Suraj Miani was fined Rs 20,000 for stocking expired food items.
In addition, two sweet and bakery production units in Rashid colony were fined Rs 50,000 each for using substandard khoya (milk solids), presence of dead insects in sugar syrup, and unhygienic water filters. Another unit in Rewari Mohalla, Rashidabad, was penalized Rs. 25,000 for extremely poor cleanliness.
In Khanewal, a shop was imposed a fine of Rs. 10,000 for selling adulterated milk.
Rs. 18,000 fine for use of foul-smelling raw materials in sweets and frozen desserts in Jaswant Nagar chowk.
Three confectionery units fined Rs. 12,000 each for selling expired items in Multani Dargah & Sarai Sidhu. Rs. 18,000 fine imposed for selling expired cold drinks and juices.
