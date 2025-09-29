Open Menu

PFA Seizes Over 7,000-litre Adulterated Milk In Lahore Crackdown

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) intensified its crackdown on adulterated milk in the provincial capital, dicarding 7,180 litres of contaminated milk and seizing three tankers during an operation on Monday.

FIRs were also registered against three suppliers for violating the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

According to PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid, dairy safety teams inspected a dairy shop and 22 milk carrier vehicles at various entry points of the city. Using advanced lactoscan machines, the teams detected 179.5 maunds of substandard and tainted milk.

The contaminated milk was immediately discarded after failing quality tests.

The DG said the adulterated milk contained polluted water, milk powder, vegetable ghee, and had low fat levels with poor nutritional value. He revealed that one supplier attempted to smuggle milk into Lahore in a hidden plastic tank fitted inside a pick-up vehicle, but the attempt was foiled by timely action from the PFA.

Javaid reaffirmed that the authority would continue its strict operations to curb the “wicked practice” of milk adulteration and safeguard public health.

