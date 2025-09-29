PFA Seizes Over 7,000-litre Adulterated Milk In Lahore Crackdown
Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) intensified its crackdown on adulterated milk in the provincial capital, dicarding 7,180 litres of contaminated milk and seizing three tankers during an operation on Monday.
FIRs were also registered against three suppliers for violating the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.
According to PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid, dairy safety teams inspected a dairy shop and 22 milk carrier vehicles at various entry points of the city. Using advanced lactoscan machines, the teams detected 179.5 maunds of substandard and tainted milk.
The contaminated milk was immediately discarded after failing quality tests.
The DG said the adulterated milk contained polluted water, milk powder, vegetable ghee, and had low fat levels with poor nutritional value. He revealed that one supplier attempted to smuggle milk into Lahore in a hidden plastic tank fitted inside a pick-up vehicle, but the attempt was foiled by timely action from the PFA.
Javaid reaffirmed that the authority would continue its strict operations to curb the “wicked practice” of milk adulteration and safeguard public health.
Recent Stories
Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator launched to empower Emirati talent to bui ..
Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both teams receive?
SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based disaster management
Sharjah Ruler opens 5th Arab Forum for Cultural Heritage
Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims
Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritime Conference on 8th October
UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss fraternal ties, regional devel ..
Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s judicial duties
Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches Emirates Villages Run Series
Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time
FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline
Maryam Nawaz defends Punjab projects: “My Water, My Money”
More Stories From Pakistan
-
11 new roads approved for Karak: Minister1 minute ago
-
Excise deptt moves against token tax defaulters, targets 2001–2005 vehicles2 minutes ago
-
Bugti directs CMIT to ensure monitoring of development projects2 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah praises China's aid to flood victims2 minutes ago
-
KP local bodies to convene all parties conference over power dispute2 minutes ago
-
If given chance, PML-N will bring Punjab-like development in Sindh: Minister2 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes over 7,000-litre adulterated milk in Lahore crackdown2 minutes ago
-
KP Minister hails doctors' flood relief efforts11 minutes ago
-
IHC suspends verdict against FBR notices under Income tax ordinance11 minutes ago
-
Boxing talent hunt begins at GCU with trophy unveiling12 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam inaugurates electro bus service in Faisalabad12 minutes ago
-
NAB Chairman inaugurates newly constructed office in Karachi12 minutes ago