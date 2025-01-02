PFA seizes over 8,000-litre fake beverages, dairy products

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) confiscated 8,100 litres of fake beverages and dairy products including 5,300-litre cold drinks, 2,500-litre juices and 600-litre packaged milk and more than 40-kg fake products on violation of food safety regulation, here in the city on Thursday.

According to a spokesman for the authority, the food safety teams raided a major production unit involved in the manufacturing of counterfeit food and beverages. The counterfeit goods were being produced under various popular brand Names in violation of food safety regulations.

The owner of the unit was booked and a case was registered against them over his involvement in the illegal activity. DG PFA Asim Javed revealed that the operation uncovered a range of counterfeit products, including low-quality cold drinks, juices, sweetened milk, chewing gum, and other packaged goods.