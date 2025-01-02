PFA Seizes Over 8,000-litre Fake Beverages, Dairy Products
Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2025 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) confiscated 8,100 litres of fake beverages and dairy products including 5,300-litre cold drinks, 2,500-litre juices and 600-litre packaged milk and more than 40-kg fake products on violation of food safety regulation, here in the city on Thursday.
According to a spokesman for the authority, the food safety teams raided a major production unit involved in the manufacturing of counterfeit food and beverages. The counterfeit goods were being produced under various popular brand Names in violation of food safety regulations.
The owner of the unit was booked and a case was registered against them over his involvement in the illegal activity. DG PFA Asim Javed revealed that the operation uncovered a range of counterfeit products, including low-quality cold drinks, juices, sweetened milk, chewing gum, and other packaged goods.
Recent Stories
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation
Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait
DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024
MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit
19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR
Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months
Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..
Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..
China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months
Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shafqat Ali Khan made new FO spox as Mumtaz Zahra posted in Paris5 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes over 8,000-litre fake beverages, dairy products5 minutes ago
-
Preparations reviewed for Matiari agro-livestock & handicrafts expo 20255 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari chairs meeting of DDMA to review emergency preparedness15 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 Multan region helped out 112,697 individuals last year15 minutes ago
-
Alhamra ED discusses literacy, cultural issues with Suhail Warraich25 minutes ago
-
Road accidents claimed 190 lives in 17,520 accidents during the year 202425 minutes ago
-
'Paramour' kidnaps, kills girl35 minutes ago
-
BISE Shaheed Benazirabad announces date for submission of examination forms45 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia gifts 100 tons of dates to Pakistan as friendship gesture1 hour ago
-
Despite abundance of information available on internet, importance of books remain intact: Iranian A ..1 hour ago
-
Ahsan stresses need for a clear roadmap to drive Pakistan’s development1 hour ago