PFA Seizes Poor Quality 'marabah'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2022 | 08:10 PM

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a factory in Shadan Colony and seized poor quality 'Marabah' on Monday

The team found poor cleanliness arrangements in the factory and observed that insects, lizards and rats were present in the premises.

The team seized over 500-kg marabah and sealed the unit besides registering a case againstits owner.

