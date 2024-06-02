Open Menu

PFA Seizes Smelly Meat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2024 | 06:00 PM

PFA seizes smelly meat

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Sunday confiscated smelly meat from Ada Kameer and destroyed 600 kg of stale and stinking meat.

According to police sources, a case has been filed against the supplier at Kameer police station.

The smelly meat was to be supplied from Sahiwal for sale in the Lahore market.

