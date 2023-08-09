Open Menu

PFA Seizes Subpar Spices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2023 | 03:40 PM

PFA seizes subpar spices

Kasur, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) claimed on Wednesday to have seized adulterated spices from a factory and got a case registered against the owner.

On the direction of PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar, a food safety team headed by deputy director Rao Abaidur Rehman conducted a raid at a factory located at New City Kasur and found substandard spices there.

The team seized 40 kg chilies and spices, 40 kg turmeric, 1800 kg corn flour and 25 kg loose colour from the factory.

A report has been lodged with the Sadr police station for the registrationof a case against the factory owner.

