PFA Seizes Substandard Beef

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 01:10 PM

PFA seizes substandard beef

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Punjab food Authority’s (PFA) team here on Thursday seized substandard beef 95 Kgs and discarded it.

The authority’s spokesman said that the team recovered the beef from a vehicle on the Gulshan Madina-Jhang road.

A case had been registered against the owner of the vehicle in the concerned police station, he added.

