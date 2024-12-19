PFA seizes substandard beef

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Punjab food Authority’s (PFA) team here on Thursday seized substandard beef 95 Kgs and discarded it.

The authority’s spokesman said that the team recovered the beef from a vehicle on the Gulshan Madina-Jhang road.

A case had been registered against the owner of the vehicle in the concerned police station, he added.

