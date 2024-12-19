PFA Seizes Substandard Beef
Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 01:10 PM
BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Punjab food Authority’s (PFA) team here on Thursday seized substandard beef 95 Kgs and discarded it.
The authority’s spokesman said that the team recovered the beef from a vehicle on the Gulshan Madina-Jhang road.
A case had been registered against the owner of the vehicle in the concerned police station, he added.
APP/mdl/378
Recent Stories
World 'Pencak Silat' Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi
PCB chairman Naqvi chairs BoGs meeting in Islamabad
France declares 'exceptional natural disaster measures' in cyclone-hit Mayotte
Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as biased
UAE Air Force Commander meets Chinese defence official
ADNOC L&S adds 20 offshore assets in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024
2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain win mixed team event in trials
OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with Montenegro
Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Challenge' as teaching curriculum
ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partnership to revolutionise e-bike i ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA seizes substandard beef1 minute ago
-
Four drug peddlers held, ice worth Rs 7m seized12 minutes ago
-
Police recover 480 liquor bottles22 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman prioritizes inexpensive justice and prompt complaint resolution31 minutes ago
-
Report on instruments adopted by 111th ILO session presented in NA32 minutes ago
-
Five outlaws nabbed32 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with 10 stolen motorcycles42 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over 348 kg drugs in 8 operations42 minutes ago
-
National unity vital for Pakistan's prosperity: NA Speaker52 minutes ago
-
KP Speaker commends Speakers’ Conference as milestone for democratic progress1 hour ago
-
Speaker Punjab Assembly calls for unity, dialogue to maintain national unity1 hour ago
-
Polio eradication is a national duty, ensure every child is vaccinated: DC Abbottabad1 hour ago