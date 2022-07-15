PFA Seizes Substandard Cooking Oil
Published July 15, 2022 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :A Punjab food Authority (PFA) team seized a huge quantity of substandard oil, near here on Friday.
Official sources said that a team, supervised by Deputy Director Operations Ammar Javed, raided the factory in Chak No 235-RB and unearthed the factory where cooking oil was being produced by utilising entrails and fats of dead animals.
The team seized 13,000-litre oil packed in 64 drums and registered a case against the owner.