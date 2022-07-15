UrduPoint.com

PFA Seizes Substandard Cooking Oil

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 15, 2022 | 05:50 PM

PFA seizes substandard cooking oil

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :A Punjab food Authority (PFA) team seized a huge quantity of substandard oil, near here on Friday.

Official sources said that a team, supervised by Deputy Director Operations Ammar Javed, raided the factory in Chak No 235-RB and unearthed the factory where cooking oil was being produced by utilising entrails and fats of dead animals.

The team seized 13,000-litre oil packed in 64 drums and registered a case against the owner.

Related Topics

Dead Punjab Oil

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan reveals her ex-husband is proud of her

Mahira Khan reveals her ex-husband is proud of her

4 minutes ago
 Spinners may give tough time in Galle scrap betwee ..

Spinners may give tough time in Galle scrap between Sri Lanka betters and Pakist ..

29 minutes ago
 Money Laundering Case: Suleman Shehbaz, another su ..

Money Laundering Case: Suleman Shehbaz, another suspect declared proclaimed offe ..

1 hour ago
 Govt plans to restart PM’s youth laptop scheme t ..

Govt plans to restart PM’s youth laptop scheme this year: Shaza Fatima

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister, CEC discuss security arrangemen ..

Interior Minister, CEC discuss security arrangements for upcoming by-polls

2 hours ago
 The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Visio ..

The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Vision Camera

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.