PFA Seizes Substandard Products

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2025 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday raided Iqbal Town and Shalimar Town, uncovering a series of fraudulent practices within the food sector.

Under the directives of the Director General PFA Asim Javed, 350 kilograms of substandard ketchup and 50 kilograms of ready-made mayonnaise, along with prohibited Chinese salt, were seized and destroyed.

Furthermore, fines exceeding Rs 200,000 were imposed on the violators.

In Shalimar Town, a ketchup manufacturing unit was targeted for violating food safety regulations.

The DG PFA, Asim Javed, emphasized that strict action was taken due to the illegal practices at the site. In Iqbal Town, a well-known fast-food restaurant was found with poor hygiene standards, which also led to immediate corrective measures.

Expired ketchup and mayonnaise found in the restaurant were destroyed on the spot. Additionally, the restaurant used blue drums and stored mayonnaise in uncovered plastic tubs. The lack of necessary records and medical training certificates for employees was also noted during the inspection.

