PFA Seizes Three Beverage Manufacturing Units
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2024 | 03:30 PM
BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Punjab food Authority (PFA) caught a three manufacturing units of preparing fake beverages of national repute during night operation launched here.
The operation was conducted at lalazar colony, Tibba Sultanpur and maitala chowk one after another where preparation of the fake beverages was going on in full swing, said the spokesman.
Thousands litres of fake and expired beverages were recovered from the three places.
About 74 liter adulterated soda with relevant ingredients were also found collectively from the three places. Moreover, spokesman of PFA claimed to have recovered 120 kg adulterated red chilli from karyana store located here in Burewala.
The seized chemicals and beverages were wasted on the spot while a total of Rs.65,000 fine was imposed collectively on the said manufacturing units, added the spokesman.
Recent Stories
Javeria Khan announces retirement from international cricket
Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam
Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered
Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan
RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Re ..
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project
Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..
PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat
Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024
Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan Sweet Home's orphans
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner kicks off spring plantation drive 202455 seconds ago
-
Police carry out search operations in different areas59 seconds ago
-
UET entrance test 2024 results1 minute ago
-
School children plant saplings to mark world forest day1 minute ago
-
Gamblers arrested1 minute ago
-
CCPO Lahore reviews women, children related cases11 minutes ago
-
Crackdown continues in the light of the orders of the Federal Interior Minister11 minutes ago
-
ETPB terms news of temple demolition in Swabi baseless11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs DDC meeting11 minutes ago
-
Mansehra Police resolve robbery case, arrest suspect21 minutes ago
-
Secretary opens free health facility under health card21 minutes ago
-
Ethiopian Airlines getting overwhelming response in Pakistan: Envoy21 minutes ago