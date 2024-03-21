PFA seizes three beverage manufacturing units

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Punjab food Authority (PFA) caught a three manufacturing units of preparing fake beverages of national repute during night operation launched here.

The operation was conducted at lalazar colony, Tibba Sultanpur and maitala chowk one after another where preparation of the fake beverages was going on in full swing, said the spokesman.

Thousands litres of fake and expired beverages were recovered from the three places.

About 74 liter adulterated soda with relevant ingredients were also found collectively from the three places. Moreover, spokesman of PFA claimed to have recovered 120 kg adulterated red chilli from karyana store located here in Burewala.

The seized chemicals and beverages were wasted on the spot while a total of Rs.65,000 fine was imposed collectively on the said manufacturing units, added the spokesman.