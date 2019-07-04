PFA Seminar On "Select Healthy Food To Improve Eyesight"

UrduPoint.com
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) organized an awareness camp about selection of diet for improvement for eye vision at Rehmat Hospital, here on Thursday.

On that occasion, detailed diet charts, booklets and prescriptions were provided to different eye disease patients.

Director General Punjab Food Authority Capt. (R) Muhammad Usman, Administrator Rehmat Hospital Moeen Rauf and President Hospital Committee Justice (R) Amir Raza visited the camp and reviewed the arrangements.

As many as thirty nutrition experts guided people about the importance of diet for an eye problem.

More than seven hundred people were examined and given guidance to improve eye vision with nutritious diet.

Nutrition experts added that vitamin A in fruits and vegetables played an important role to strengthen the mussels of an eye.

On the other hand excess of fast food more than fruits and vegetables create problems for eye vision amongst teenagers.

The administrator of the Rehmat Hospital said that awareness camps were educating people about the selection of healthy diet and its importance.

He said that healthy and safe diet was much better than medicines for any kind of diseased patients. It's appreciating step of Punjab Food Authority for arranging these diet awareness camps to educate people about healthy and safe diet.

DG PFA Muhammad Usman said that the use of proper and healthy diet could control the diseases to spread. He further said that the provision of safe food was the utmost priority of PFA while good foods promoted good health and helped protect against chronic disease.

