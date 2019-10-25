UrduPoint.com
PFA Serves Notice To 40 Sugar Mills For Improvements

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 11:20 PM

PFA serves notice to 40 sugar mills for improvements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday held province-wide inspection operation against sugar mills to ensure the food safety measures and standards before starting of crushing seasons.

PFA Director General Capt (R) Muhammad Usman said that the food safety teams of the authority had visited 44 sugar mills in a daylong operation but inspected only 40 mills owing to found four mills closed.

He said the teams examined 18 mills in Lahore Zone, 13 in South Punjab and nine sugar mills in Rawalpindi Zone. Teams visited the different sections of the mills and inspected storage and hygiene arrangements.

During the operation, PFA watchdog teams served warning notices for improvement to all sugar mills, he added.

The purpose of the drive was to control the contamination of chemicals in it that is used usually during its preparing process, as well as to make sure the implementation of food regulations, he said and added the provincial food regulatory body would take strict action who did not follow the PFA act.

Meanwhile, food authority was taking all preventative measures and necessary steps for the bright future of the food industry in Pakistan, he added.

