PFA serves notices to food points for improvement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) inspected 19 food points in Multan’s grain market under the supervision of Director Operations Zubair Ahmed Ejaz and Deputy Director Tahir Saeed.

The inspected establishments included seven spice grinding units and multiple grocery stores.

During the inspection, six food samples were collected and sent to the laboratory for quality testing. Additionally, all businesses were served notices to improve food standards.

Director General PFA Muhammad Asim Javed emphasized the importance of eliminating food adulteration, urging traders to cooperate with the authority. He stated that contaminated food poses a serious risk to public health and eliminating such food was inevitable.