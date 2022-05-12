PFA sets ablaze 2200kg sick chicken

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Thursday set ablaze hundreds of kilograms of emaciated and sick broiler chicken after slaughtering at PAMCO's Furnace as per eco-friendly policy.

The PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that 2,200 kg of sick broiler chicken was carried on two vehicles from Nazir Poultry and Shakeel Poultry Supplier into the city for selling, whereas PFA ruined their ambitions by taking timely action against them in Tollinton Market.

He said that the broiler chicken was suffering from an eye infection, flu and lung diseases. He said the use of unhygienic and underweight chicken meat was not fit for human consumption and caused health problems.

The DG advised people to buy fresh meat rather than chicken slaughtered earlier.

He also appealed to the masses to inform the PFA on its Facebook page and Toll-Free number 080080500 in case witnessed the sale and purchase of substandard meat.