UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Sets Ablaze 2,400kg Rotten Meat, Seals Illegal Slaughter House, Factory

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 10:54 PM

PFA sets ablaze 2,400kg rotten meat, seals illegal slaughter house, factory

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed a slaughter house and an ice factory while taking action against them in Bakar Mandi area, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) has sealed a slaughter house and an ice factory while taking action against them in Bakar Mandi area, here on Thursday.

Following a tip-off, the PFA's meat safety and vigilance teams carried out a joint operation against butchers involved in unlawful business of meat. The team confiscated 2,400kg rotten and hazardous meat during the raid.

The PFA Director General Capt.

(R) Muhammad Usman said the butchers used to stamp the substandard meat with special ink as legal, however, ground reality was totally different. He said that the meat of sick animals used to sell in different areas of the city. He further said that the use of unhealthy and substandard meat was injurious to health and caused several diseases for consumers.

He added the team sealed an ice factory and Kaka slaughter house after recovering meat of ill and dead animals.

Related Topics

Dead Business Punjab Kaka

Recent Stories

At Least 11 People Injured in Car Bomb Blast Near ..

2 minutes ago

Senior journalist Atta Rajar passes away

2 minutes ago

UN chief calls for recognizing link between popula ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Delegation Must Bring Up Vyshinsky's Case ..

2 minutes ago

Ex-Ukrainian Leader Yanukovych to Seek Punishment ..

24 minutes ago

Finland to Support Russia Sanctions for as Long as ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.