PFA sets ablaze 2,400kg rotten meat, seals illegal slaughter house, factory

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab food Authority (PFA) has sealed a slaughter house and an ice factory while taking action against them in Bakar Mandi area, here on Thursday.

Following a tip-off, the PFA's meat safety and vigilance teams carried out a joint operation against butchers involved in unlawful business of meat. The team confiscated 2,400kg rotten and hazardous meat during the raid.

The PFA Director General Capt.

(R) Muhammad Usman said the butchers used to stamp the substandard meat with special ink as legal, however, ground reality was totally different. He said that the meat of sick animals used to sell in different areas of the city. He further said that the use of unhealthy and substandard meat was injurious to health and caused several diseases for consumers.

He added the team sealed an ice factory and Kaka slaughter house after recovering meat of ill and dead animals.